Zendaya wedding rumours explode after viral Instagram 'story'

Speculation about a secret wedding between Zendaya and Tom Holland picked up pace online this week after a fake Instagram story began circulating across social media platforms.

What started as light chatter quickly turned into a full-blown internet mystery.

The conversation first gained momentum during the 2026 Actor Awards when celebrity stylist Law Roach made a playful remark about the couple while speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet. His comments hinted that the wedding might have already taken place, instantly triggering speculation among fans.

Not long after that, a blurry image began making rounds online. The photo appeared to show Zendaya and Holland standing at an altar, dressed as if they were in the middle of a ceremony. At first glance it looked convincing. But digital analysts and social media users soon pointed out that the picture carried several signs of artificial intelligence manipulation.

Then came the post that truly sent the internet into overdrive.

A screenshot claiming to show a deleted Instagram Story from Zendaya suddenly appeared on X.

OMGGG NOT ZENDAYA RESPONDING TO THE WEDDING RUMORSS VIA HER DELETED INSTAGRAM STORY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭!!! pic.twitter.com/uLhWrC17ti — celebsnapz (@celebsnapzx) March 4, 2026

The image suggested that the actress had addressed the rumours herself, dismissing the idea that a wedding had taken place and indicating that her stylist had simply stirred up unnecessary drama.

The screenshot spread rapidly. Within hours it had crossed millions of views, with fans debating whether the actress had quietly responded before removing the post.

But there was a major problem.

No other copy of the Instagram Story could be verified. No additional screenshots surfaced, and no official social media archive recorded the post. Accounts tracking celebrity activity also failed to confirm that such a story had ever appeared on Zendaya’s profile.

That absence raised immediate doubts.

Several observers now believe the screenshot was created by fans and circulated online, adding another layer of confusion to an already viral rumour.

As of now, there is still no confirmed evidence that Zendaya and Tom Holland have married.