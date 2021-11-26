Zendaya announces major development about Dune: Part II

Actor Zendaya promised fans that her character Chani in the Dune film franchise will have more screen time in the second installment as compared to the first.

The fans were left disappointed due to her limited screen time in the first installment. Dune: Part II, on the other hand, will be a whole different ball game.

The next part will feature more of Zendaya’s character when it releases in 2023.

She said that it will “be cool” for her character to have more screen time in the sequel.

“I want to grow with the characters I play and with the people that I get to learn from,” she said as quoted in the report. “Anybody who has read the books knows there’s so much more to explore and deal with.”

She said that her small role in the first instalment made her observe the project with a fresh perspective.

“What was cool for me not having been around for much of the first shoot was getting to see the movie from a completely fresh perspective because I hadn’t seen the sets and the scenes for most of the movie and watching it felt like just the beginning of this story,” the 25-year-old said.

She said that Dune‘s story is far from finished and their characters have not reached their ending points.

