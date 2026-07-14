Zendaya cheers Ariana Grande during New York performance

Despite her hectic schedule, Zendaya made special time to attend one of Ariana Grande’s live performances. The 29-year-old actress made a subtle appearance at the 33-year-old musician-songwriter’s current Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, July 13.

Zendaya was spotted in the VIP area and even gave Grande a standing ovation when the singer altered the lyrics to her hit song, “Thank U, Next,” during a poignant moment in the performance regarding her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez. The Euphoria star was accompanied by stylist Law Roach and her best friend and longtime personal assistant, Darnell Appling. For the show, Zendaya debuted a new, tightly curled pixie cut, marking her most dramatic hair makeover to date.

Zendaya’s appearance at Grande’s thrilling performance came just hours before Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was scheduled to premiere in New York on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at AMC Lincoln Square. In Nolan’s eagerly awaited film, Zendaya plays Athena, the formidable Greek goddess of war and wisdom. Athena serves as the faithful adviser and divine protector to Odysseus (played by Matt Damon) during his heroic return home after the Trojan War.

The Odyssey—which features a star-studded cast including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o—opens in theaters on July 17, 2026.