Zendaya cheers on Tom Holland at padel match amid wedding buzz

Zendaya has been spotted supporting boyfriend Tom Holland at a padel event in California this week, amid growing speculation about the couple’s relationship status.

The 27-year-old actress appeared courtside at Pura Padel in Sherman Oaks, where Holland was taking part in the BERO Padel Classic, an event linked to his non-alcoholic beer brand.

Zendaya’s appearance quickly drew attention, with fans noting she wore a flowing blue and white patterned chiffon dress featuring a plunging neckline and ruffled shoulders.

Adding to the speculation surrounding the couple, Zendaya was also seen wearing a large sparkling ring alongside a gold band, fuelling rumours that the pair may have quietly tied the knot.

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has publicly confirmed any marriage, but comments from stylist Law Roach have previously added to the ongoing discussion.

Tom Holland took part in the on-court action during the event while interacting with guests and participants. Among them was Olympic diver Tom Daley, who attended the match and surprised Holland by crocheting a Spider-Man themed can holder during the competition.

The event also highlighted a more personal side of Holland’s home life. Speaking during the day, the actor revealed that he and Zendaya have recently taken up crocheting together in their spare time at home.

“So we have been crocheting at home. I absolutely love it. I just like… it finally turns my brain off if I’ve had a stressful day. I can’t do anything else and do it like, I have to be like, lazy,” he shared.