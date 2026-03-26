Zendaya clarifies viral rumors about Robert Pattinson joining 'Dune 3'

Zendaya responds to a viral online query.

In the recent interview, whilst promoting The Drama, Zendaya clarified that she didn’t play a role in introducing Pattinson in the cast.

Addressing the rumours during a recent interview while promoting The Drama, Zendaya clarified that she did not play a deciding role in Pattinson’s casting. She revealed that Villeneuve had reached out to her to ask about Pattinson’s personality, but only as part of a standard background check.

She also shared that she spoke highly of her co-star, describing him as kind and easy to work with. However, she emphasised that the director had already made his choice, and her input was simply an added reassurance rather than an influence.

The speculation appeared to have stemmed from Pattinson himself, who previously joked about asking Zendaya if she could help him join the franchise while they were working together. His lighthearted comment led many to believe she had played a bigger role than she actually did.

In reality, Pattinson’s casting as Scytale was already underway before that conversation ever took place.

The third instalment of Dune: Part three will bring back similar faces, including Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani, along with new characters and shifting dynamics following the events of the previous film.

As the final chapter in the trilogy, the film is expected to build on the масштаб and critical success of its predecessors, continuing Villeneuve’s visually striking and immersive storytelling style.

While the rumour mill often adds its own spin to casting stories, Zendaya’s clarification makes one thing clear: Pattinson earned his place in Dune: Part Three long before any playful behind-the-scenes moments sparked speculation.