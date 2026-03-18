Zendaya clears up Tom Holland wedding rumors with playful secret video

Zendaya is setting the record straight over her secret wedding rumors, and doing it with her signature sense of humor.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Euphoria actress addressed swirling rumors that she had secretly tied the knot with fiancé Tom Holland. The speculation had taken over social media after stylist Law Roach casually suggested the couple were already married, sending fans into a frenzy.

Rather than shutting it down with a simple denial, Zendaya chose a more entertaining approach. Laughing off the claims, she revealed that even people in her real life had been fooled by convincing AI-generated wedding photos circulating online. “People were telling me my wedding pictures looked beautiful,” she joked, adding, “I had to tell them, ‘That’s AI. It’s not real.’”

To “clear the confusion,” Zendaya brought along a video clip that appeared to show her wedding day. In the footage, she’s dressed as a bride, posing happily with guests and her groom. But there was a twist. The scene was actually from her upcoming film The Drama, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson. In a comedic edit, Holland’s face had been humorously pasted onto Pattinson’s character, making the clip look like a real wedding moment.

“Somewhat closely resembles a scene in the film,” said Kimmel. “Yeah … but it was a beautiful day,” joked Zendaya.

“It would seem as if somebody just crudely pasted Tom’s head over Robert’s head,” Kimmel commented. “No … that was real footage,” responded Zendaya, convincingly.

“So just to be clear, that was not AI?” Kimmel asked. “No, that was real. I was there,” Zendaya insisted.

The lighthearted moment comes amid heightened attention on Zendaya’s personal life, especially after she was spotted wearing both an engagement ring and what looked like a wedding band at a recent awards ceremony.