Zendaya made one of the night’s boldest fashion statements as she arrived at the Paris premiere of The Odyssey.

The 29-year-old actress embraced avant-garde glamour for Tuesday’s premiere at the Trocadéro as she stepped onto the red carpet in a striking Eiffel Tower-inspired mask that instantly became the event’s biggest talking point.

She paired the dramatic Alexander McQueen headpiece with a vintage white Givenchy gown. The eye-catching look paid homage to the French capital while adding a theatrical touch to the star-studded event celebrating Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic.

Zendaya stars as Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, warfare and handicraft, in Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey. In the film, Athena serves as the divine protector and guide to Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he embarks on his perilous journey home following the Trojan War.

She was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, who also drew attention with their glamorous ensembles.

Charlize, 50, showcased her signature style in a satin shirt paired with silk shorts. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway, 43, radiated elegance in a night sky-inspired gown that highlighted her growing baby bump.

The actress, who recently announced she is expecting her second child, plays Penelope, the loyal wife of Odysseus, opposite Damon’s legendary Greek king.

The film boasts an all-star cast that includes Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Travis Scott and Elliot Page.