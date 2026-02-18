Zendaya drops major relationship red flags

In the midst of her romance with Tom Holland, Zendaya recently disclosed important warning indicators to look out for in a partner. The Euphoria actress discussed how to spot specific red flags with her co-star, Robert Pattinson, while promoting their project, The Drama.

“As I’ve matured, I think a red flag is a red flag. One that applies to us at work is how people treat their crews,” the 29-year-old claimed while speaking to the Twilight star. Zendaya noted that people who are “kind to everyone, not just the actors, directors, or producers” are truly admirable.

“A very telling thing is how a crew feels about a particular actor because they get to see how people are when the cameras are not rolling,” the Dune actress continued. However, she acknowledged that when it comes to relationships, individuals are “layered and complex, and they make mistakes.”

“There are cultural differences, but there are also things that are just kind of like, ‘Well, that’s rude. That’s what it means,” the Challengers actress noted. She also observed that the opposite can happen, saying, “You can know someone for a long time, and they can change.”

“Or you get to know them on a deeper level, and you’re like, ‘Whoa. I didn’t see that side of you,’” Zendaya added.