Zendaya drops subtle hint at her and fiancé Tom Holland’s massive upcoming movies

Hollywood superstar Zendaya recently treated locals to a surprise appearance at an independent bookstore in Northern California, using the casual outing to give a clever, literary nod to her and partner Tom Holland’s highly anticipated cinematic projects.

The Challengers actress paid a visit to Rakestraw Books located in Danville, California. The shop’s staff took to Instagram to share their excitement over the A-list customer, posting a picture of Zendaya smiling inside the store.

“We had a very special visitor at Rakestraw Books recently,” the bookstore captioned the post. “Zendaya stopped by to shop and chat books with us! We were thrilled to help her find some good reads and loved getting some recommendations from her!”

The Literal Clues: Dune and The Odyssey

What caught the eye of sharp-minded fans was the specific reading material Zendaya chose to pose with. In the snapshot, she is seen holding copies of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic Dune: Messiah and Homer’s classical epic The Odyssey.

The two literary works directly align with the couple’s major upcoming blockbusters:

Dune: Part Three: Zendaya is confirmed to reprise her powerhouse role as Chani, the fierce Fremen partner to Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet), in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming third installment. The movie is slated for a theatrical release in December.

The Odyssey: Tom Holland is locked in to star in director Christopher Nolan’s highly secretive, star-studded adaptation of the classic Greek poem. Raising the excitement even higher, Zendaya is also attached to the project, reportedly taking on the role of the goddess Athena.

Inside Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline

The casual bookstore date-night nod comes as the couple approaches nearly a decade of knowing each other.

First meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, the duo maintained a close friendship amidst intense public speculation before officially confirming their romantic relationship in 2021.

While the Euphoria actress and the British star have fought hard to keep their private lives out of the intense Hollywood media spotlight, they took a major step forward recently. Following intense engagement rumors sparked by a diamond ring Zendaya wore to the Golden Globes, sources later confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that Holland had proposed during the 2024 holiday season.

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