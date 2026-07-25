Zendaya explains how she avoided Disney child star curse

Zendaya is giving her parents credit for guiding her through fame without letting her fall into the traps that have befallen many former child stars.

The Euphoria actress was questioned recently about how she has avoided the “young child actor gone bad” stereotype that has dogged certain Disney Channel alumni over the years.

“I gotta give it up to my parents,” Zendaya responded, adding, “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have.”

The actress added that her profession has been shaped by the solid values her family has always emphasized.

“They have always instilled in me those core values that I think I have to carry with me through everything,” she remarked. “I give it up to them. I give it up to my family.”

Zendaya also acknowledged that not all young performers receive the same amount of support.

“I have that barrier and that protection around me, which I am very appreciative of and thankful for,” she mentioned. “A lot of people don’t have that. So I’m thankful for them.”

The interviewer then pointed to Zendaya’s mother in the audience, bringing a lighter tone to the conversation. The actress chuckled when her mother flexed her biceps, confirming her identity.

Zendaya answered playfully when asked if her mother had been working out, saying, “Actually, yes. She’s like a spin queen now. She’s all about spinning.”

Before making a smooth transition into mature roles in Euphoria, the Spider-Man franchise, and Dune, Zendaya launched her career on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up. Her remarks emphasize how crucial a strong support network is in helping young actors navigate the pressures of growing up in the spotlight.