Zendaya eyes long break following packed 2026

Zendaya reportedly found time to get married in secret, but it was hardly a break from her packed 2026 schedule of filming and promoting her projects.

Now, the 29-year-old superstar intends to change things up by taking an extended vacation from the spotlight next year.

According to the Euphoria star, “This is such a whirlwind, and you’re in a new place every second, and your brain is all over the place. It’s fun, and I’m grateful, and I wouldn’t change a thing… but sometimes you need to disappear for a little bit.”

This year alone, the Challengers star participated in five press tours while preparing for or appearing in The Drama, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the third season of Euphoria.

Even though Zendaya is ready for a step back from the limelight, her fans are far from tired of seeing her perform. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their admiration, with one user writing: “People like to act like Zendaya is not a phenomenal performer, but I don’t think they realize just what it takes to operate at this level—to shoot so many projects concurrently? A high performer!”

Another added, “I just know her back hurts after carrying both television and cinema,” while a third chimed in, “Honestly, five press tours in one year would wreck anyone. Good on her for taking a break.”