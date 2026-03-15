Zendaya fuels Tom Holland wedding rumours with ‘last name reveal’

Zendaya and Tom Holland may be keeping their private life out of the limelight, but the actress has formerly again fuelled rumours about their reported secret marriage.

The 29- time-old star attended a marriage- themed promotional event for her forthcoming film The Drama in Las Vegas, where she appeared to allude at the ongoing rumours girding her own connubial status.

The Euphoria actress made a surprise appearance at the event alongside Alana Haim and acted as the legal substantiation for a couple getting married at the tabernacle set up for the film creation.

While subscribing the marriage documents, Zendaya joked, “ last name reveal, ” a comment that snappily spread across social media and reignited enterprise among suckers.

OMGGGG YOU CAN HEAR ZENDAYA SAY “LAST NAME REVEAL” WHILE SIGNING SOME DOCUMENTS USING HER FULL LEGAL NAME SO DID SHE CHANGE HER LAST NAME TO HOLLAND 🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭!!!! pic.twitter.com/pnrMAgEIcA — celebsnapz (@celebsnapzx) March 14, 2026

Numerous online druggies wondered whether the comment was a sportful reference to captions suggesting Zendaya had married Holland, while others suspected she might have been intimating at a real name change.

The promotional event, organised by A24, opened the tabernacle featured in the film for real marriages ahead of the movie’s release on April 3.

During the form, Zendaya served as the substantiation while Alana Haim took on the part of DJ.

Following the viral clip, suckers swamped social media with questions, with some claiming they saw the actress write “ Holland ” while subscribing the papers. Others, still, argued that the star who professionally goes by a single name was likely joking rather than attesting the rumours.