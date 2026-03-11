Zendaya fuels wedding buzz with gold band

With her latest appearance, Zendaya has once again raised eyebrows amid persistent rumors of a secret marriage to Tom Holland. The Dune star seemed to validate recent remarks made by her stylist, Law Roach, regarding the Spider-Man co-stars’ relationship status.

The Challengers actress made a striking entrance at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 10. One crucial detail did not escape the cameras during this first public appearance since the wedding rumors intensified: Zendaya appeared to make no effort to hide a delicate gold band on her left ring finger.

The 29-year-old paired the band with a bridal-white dress, noticeably opting for the simple gold ring over her large diamond engagement ring. Her appearance follows claims made by Roach earlier this month that the pair, who have been engaged for over a year, have already wed.

While Roach’s comments have fueled the fire, no other reliable sources have confirmed the marriage. The situation has been further complicated by a series of viral, AI-generated images of a purported wedding ceremony that have confused fans online. As of now, the couple has neither formally verified nor denied the rumors, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement.