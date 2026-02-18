Zendaya gets candid about her life

Zendaya candidly revealed her life under constant spotlight. The Euphoria star confirmed her engagement to Tom Holland one year ago. She also noted that fame comes with its own disadvantages, and she has no control over it.

She further noted in the interview with Magazine, “At the end of the day, you’re a public figure, there’s nothing you can do, but some things are meant for yourself and for your loved ones”.

The Dune actress shared that not only does she try to keep her character private, but also her real self.

She explained, “I do try to have privacy, not just for characters, but for me in real life. I try to be honest about who I am when I am in public, but I also try to keep things for myself”. She shared similar sentiments in a previous interview with Elle.

Zendaya said at the time, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share”.

She continued to insist that she did not want to “hide,” but “it’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own, but also not being afraid to exist.”

And Tom and Zendaya had to confirm their romance back in 2021 after paparazzi photos.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore,” Tom told GQ of the viral photos. “And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”