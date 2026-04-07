Zendaya gives huge update on ‘Euphoria’s closure ahead of season 3

Zendaya has hinted that the upcoming third season of Euphoria may mark the end of the critically acclaimed HBO drama, telling fans that “closure is coming.”

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on April 6, the Emmy-winning actress opened up about the future of the series while promoting its long-awaited return. When asked directly whether season 3 would be the final chapter, Zendaya responded, “I think so,” signaling that the show is likely nearing its conclusion.

The actress, who plays Rue Bennett, also reflected on the deep personal impact the role has had on her over the years. “Euphoria cracked my heart open,” she said, adding that the character taught her important lessons about empathy, growth and redemption. “I owe so much to that show,” she shared.

The news comes as anticipation builds for season 3, which premieres on April 12 after a nearly four-year hiatus. The previous season left viewers following Rue’s ongoing battle with addiction, ending on a hopeful but uncertain note as she attempted to stay clean.

Behind the scenes, HBO executives have also hinted that the upcoming installment could serve as the series’ final chapter.

Zendaya has previously expressed hope that the new season will show a more positive side of Rue’s journey, particularly focusing on her path toward sobriety and healing.