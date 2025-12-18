Zendaya goes incognito in neon Balaclava while arriving at JFK

Zendaya is keeping comfort as well as anonymity!

On Tuesday, December 16, the Euphoria star arrived at New York City’s JFK airport, looking nearly unrecognizable in a bold neon balaclava that covered most of her face.

Braving the chilly temperatures, the Dune star pulled on a bright orange hood that shielded her head and neck, leaving only her eyes and nose visible.

Zendaya paired the dramatic piece with a classic trench coat, grey pants, and black leather boots, trading her usual red-carpet glamour for a practical travel look.

The Dune actress was seen holding a luxurious pillow encased in a green silk cover, prioritizing her comfort for the journey. The actress appeared to be traveling alone, without her fiancé Tom Holland, 29

The airport sighting comes amid ongoing buzz around Zendaya’s return to Euphoria. The HBO hit is set to conclude with its final season, scheduled to premiere in April 2026.

Last Friday, the network released new images and a teaser trailer featuring Zendaya alongside co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

The creator also released a 13-second teaser which features Zendaya as she slips back into the role of Rue, appearing drug-addled.

“A few years after high school I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished…” Zendaya’s Rue said in the background.