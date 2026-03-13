Zendaya hints at secret marriage to Tom Holland with cheeky move

Zendaya may have just dropped her biggest hint yet about her relationship with Tom Holland.

The Euphoria star appeared to playfully fuel rumors that she secretly married Holland while attending the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 12.

During the event in Los Angeles, host Marsai Martin jokingly put Zendaya on the spot while praising the actress for fiercely protecting her private life. While speaking on stage, Martin referred to Zendaya as her “cousin” and teased the star about ongoing speculation surrounding her relationship with Holland, asking her to “give me a sign.”

Zendaya responded with a cheeky gesture that quickly caught the audience’s attention. According to attendees, the actress bashfully showed what appeared to be a wedding band to the camera, sparking applause and cheers from the crowd.

The moment only intensified speculation that Zendaya and Holland may have quietly tied the knot away from the spotlight.

Sources at the event reportedly overheard fellow guests congratulating the actress, with Zendaya smiling as she accepted their well wishes.

For the night, the actress slipped into a white flower-adorned Eugene Alexander minidress that Sarah Jessica Parker famously wore in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. The dress’ history stretches back to a longer version that Whitney Houston wore in the late 1980s.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach recently suggested the couple may have already married. While speaking to reporters on the red carpet at the Actor Awards on March 1, Roach teased that the wedding had already happened.