Zendaya linked to new on-set tension after Sydney Sweeney feud rumors

Zendaya is once again at the center of behind-the-scenes speculation surrounding HBO’s hit drama Euphoria, with new reports suggesting on-set tension beyond earlier rumors involving Sydney Sweeney.

Recent claims indicate that the actress may have experienced a strained dynamic with another member of the production team, adding to ongoing chatter about challenges behind the scenes as the series prepares for its long-awaited next chapter.

The reports come after months of questions surrounding delays to the upcoming season. Series creator Sam Levinson has previously attributed the gap between seasons to industry strikes, cast schedules and efforts to shape the story moving forward. However, insiders have suggested that creative differences may also have played a role in slowing development.

According to Vanity Fair, sources said that Zendaya – who stars as Rue Bennett – has been less involved in the latest season compared to previous installments, where she also held an executive producer credit. Despite that, others close to the production maintain that she continues to play an important role in shaping the series and has remained supportive of its direction.

The speculation has only intensified following a recent premiere appearance, where fans noted an apparent distance between Zendaya and Levinson during red carpet moments. The interaction quickly fueled online discussion, though no official statements have addressed the claims.