Zendaya has opened up about the intense pressure of juggling multiple major projects at the same time, recalling how exhausting it was to work on Euphoria alongside blockbuster films like “The Odyssey” and “Dune: Part Three.”

Speaking in a recent interview, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner described long, demanding nights on set where she would shift between completely different roles and productions with barely any downtime.

“I remember being on set for Euphoria; it was a night shoot at a ranch,” she said. “I was so tired, but I was also learning my Chakobsa lines for Dune. And then I started writing out my lines to memorize for that quick turnaround trip I was going to make to Iceland for The Odyssey.”

Zendaya explained that the overlap of projects meant she was constantly switching mental gears, preparing for one role while actively filming another.

Zendaya added, “It’s not like I have a lot of lines in The Odyssey, but I was working with Christopher Nolan! The most embarrassing thing in life would be messing up my lines, which did happen once.”

Following the release of A24’s “The Drama,” Zendaya continues her busy run with new appearances in upcoming projects, including “The Odyssey,” “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” and “Dune: Part Three.”

However, the actress has also hinted that she plans to take a break after her packed schedule, saying she may “disappear for a little bit” to rest and reset after a demanding year in Hollywood.