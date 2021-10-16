Zendaya reveals reason behind social media hiatus

Actor and singer Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is on a hiatus from social media citing fan pressure as the reason.

According to a foreign news agency’s report, the 25-year-old says her sabbatical from social media has made her fans unhappy.

“I haven’t been posting, and my fans probably hate it, which I understand,” she was quoted saying in the report. “But I get too overwhelmed with having to post things, and if I think too much about it, I’m not gonna do it. It’s not worth it.”

The Dune actor is focused on what she does best instead of getting pressurized by the fans.

“I’d rather do what I love and then post when I have a project to promote,” she told another entertainment news agency.

Speaking about her friendship with Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet, The Great Gatsby actor mentioned that he was a good friend to have around.

“He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

Zendaya worked in the hit project – directed by James Villeneuve – alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

The singer admitted that she was desperate to work in Dune. “Before they were even looking at people, I heard about it. And I was like, ‘I really want to get in the room.’ They weren’t looking in my direction. And I was like, ‘Hey, I’m here!’”

She will next be seen in Marvel Studio’s Spider-Man: No Way Home which is slated for release this December.

