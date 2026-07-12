Zendaya reveals the iconic 'Spider-Man' line she uses to tease Tom Holland

Even after tying the knot, Hollywood’s favorite Marvel couple still can’t escape the world of Avengers blockbusters at home.

While on a global promotional tour for their highly anticipated summer movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day (hitting theaters on July 31, 2026), newlyweds Zendaya and Tom Holland sat down for a candid interview with BBC Radio 1. During the conversation, Zendaya delighted fans by revealing that a classic line from their very first Marvel film together has permanently worked its way into their everyday married life.

The Robert Downey Jr. Ad-Lib That Became a House Phrase

Turning playfully to her husband during the broadcast, Zendaya warned him with a laugh: “You’re gonna be like, ‘No, you don’t!'” before admitting that whenever Holland makes a mistake at home, she hits him with the classic quote: “You really screwed the pooch on that one.”

Holland immediately burst out laughing, confirming her teasing habit. “Yeah, you do say that a lot,” he admitted.

Longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans will recognize the line not from Peter Parker or MJ, but from Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. Iron Man famously delivered the reprimand to a young Peter Parker in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming after the high-stakes ferry disaster.

According to Holland, the iconic line wasn’t even in the original script. “Really interesting ad-lib, but it’s a great line, and it works in the movie,” Holland recalled, adding that when Downey Jr. first threw it out on set in 2016, he initially had no idea what the idiom actually meant.

The playful dynamic between the two didn’t stop at Marvel quotes. Zendaya also offered a rare, endearing glimpse into what their home life looks like after a grueling day of filming action-packed superhero sequences.

The Emmy-winning actress revealed that Holland has a habit of enthusiastically re-enacting his stunt work right in front of their bed.

“I have a lot of videos,” Zendaya shared, describing her husband’s animated storytelling style. “I’ll be in bed and he’ll be in front of the bed. He’ll be like, ‘Okay, so today I jumped in and I did this thing…’ He’ll paint the whole picture.”

Anticipation Builds for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Marvel press tour marks the couple’s first major joint public appearances since quietly confirming their recent marriage, following years of keeping their relationship tightly under wraps.

Their off-screen chemistry is heavily driving the box office hype for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The film serves as Holland’s fourth solo outing as the web-slinger and will explore the fallout of Peter Parker living in a world where everyone—including his beloved MJ—has forgotten his true identity.