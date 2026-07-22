Zendaya had the perfect response when a fan jokingly proposed to her during a recent public appearance, reminding everyone that she’s happily married to fellow actor Tom Holland.

The actress attended the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Mexico on Monday, July 20, where she was greeted by cheering fans as she walked the red carpet. Amid the excitement, one fan shouted, “Will you marry me, please?”

Without missing a beat, Zendaya laughed and replied with three simple words: “You’re too late!”

The lighthearted exchange, captured on video by a content creator and shared on social media, quickly went viral, with fans praising the actress for her witty response.

While Zendaya has largely remained private about her personal life, Holland confirmed the couple’s marriage during an interview with Esquire in June.

The actor dismissed AI-generated wedding photos circulating online, revealing that his family immediately recognized they were fake because they had attended the couple’s actual wedding.

The confirmation came months after celebrity stylist Law Roach hinted that the wedding had already taken place. Zendaya later fueled speculation by wearing both an engagement ring and a gold wedding band during the 2026 Oscars.

Zendaya and Holland first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, where they portrayed on-screen couple MJ and Peter Parker.