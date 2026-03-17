Zendaya skips 'Euphoria' season 3 promotion for THIS reason

Prior to her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya dominated headlines due to rumours regarding a secret marriage to her fiancé, Tom Holland. While she used the interview to dispel the wedding gossip, attributing viral photos to AI, the actress soon found herself at the center of a new wave of speculation involving HBO’s Euphoria.

Fans noted that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star notably avoided mentioning the show’s long-awaited third season during her segment. This silence, combined with the fact that Zendaya and co-star Sydney Sweeney have reportedly avoided appearing at the same events, has intensified rumors of a rift among the cast. Instead, Zendaya focused on her upcoming projects, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, and the A24 thriller The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson.

Social media reactions have been mixed; one X user claimed the star is “so over it,” while another commented, “I’m glad this is the last season.” Despite the online chatter, it is worth noting that host Jimmy Kimmel did not explicitly ask Zendaya about the series.

New teaser for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3.pic.twitter.com/eQkBdMQb60 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 11, 2026

The production has faced further scrutiny following recent comments from the artist Labrinth, who composed the show’s iconic score. He sparked controversy by posting “Double F**k Euphoria” on Instagram, signaling his disenchantment with the industry. Shortly after, a former nail artist for the cast spoke out in support of the musician, subtly criticizing the production for failing to provide proper closure for the characters’ relationships.