Zendaya sparks fresh wedding Buzz with Tom Holland

Zendaya’s recent appearance in Los Angeles sporting what appeared to be a new gold band on her wedding finger has sparked fresh rumors regarding her relationship with Tom Holland. Following reports of their engagement last year, fans are now speculating whether the couple may have married in a private ceremony.

While Holland and Zendaya have not publicly confirmed a marriage, Zendaya spoke candidly about their collaboration and their approach to fame in a recent interview. “Honestly, I know people might think it’s awkward,” she stated, adding, “On set, he has this huge calming presence that not only puts me at ease but also everyone he works with.”

“I might be a little biased, but he is not only my favorite person, he is my favorite person to work with,” she continued.

Zendaya explained that the couple strives to find a balance regarding their privacy. “Neither of us wants to hide and not live our lives and do normal things, like go out for dinner, but at the same time, we want to protect our privacy. You have to accept that, to a degree, some aspects of your privacy are going to be out of your control. But the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect.”

In addition to their recent on-screen reunion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the two will also feature in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. For now, the gold band has stoked rumors, but the couple has not confirmed whether or not wedding bells have rung.