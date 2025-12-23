Zendaya spends holidays with Tom Holland’s parents ahead of wedding

Zendaya is getting along with Tom Holland’s family this holiday season!

The Euphoria star enjoyed a rare family moment with fiancé during a holiday outing in Londo.

The Spiderman actor’s brother, Sam Holland, shared a series of photos from their joint holiday, offering fans a glimpse into their close-knit bond beyond the spotlight.

In the images, Zendaya could be seen smiling ear to ear as posed for a picture with her husband-to-be’s parents – Dominic and Nikki Holland – during a visit to The Traitors Live experience in the British capital.

“My traitor twin,” Sam wrote in the caption on Monday, December 22.

He further added “Had a great time at @thetraitorslive yesterday. You can’t trust anyone when you enter the round table… not even family.”

His carousel featured a footage of the group attending the official live game inspired by the TV phenomenon.

Zendaya and Tom appeared relaxed and happy as they posed with his parents, marking an uncommon public appearance with the actor’s family.

The London sighting comes months after the longtime couple quietly took the next step in their relationship.

In January 2025, sources confirmed that Holland proposed to Zendaya during the holidays at one of her family homes.