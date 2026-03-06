Zendaya spotted with gold band amid swirling secret wedding rumors

Zendaya has fueled fresh speculation about her wedding with Tom Holland after appearing to wear a gold wedding band beneath her engagement ring in newly released promotional images.

The photos and video were shared by A24 on March 5 as part of the promotional campaign for the upcoming film The Drama. In the shoot, Zendaya is seen alongside her co-star Robert Pattinson, with the pair posing together in what the studio confirmed was a non-character promotional setting.

Fans quickly noticed that the 29-year-old actor appeared to be wearing two rings on her left hand. Alongside the large diamond engagement ring she debuted earlier this year, Zendaya also seemed to be sporting a simple gold band underneath it, sparking speculation that she may have secretly married Holland.

The rumors intensified just days after celebrity stylist Law Roach suggested that the couple had already tied the knot. While speaking to media outlets on the red carpet at the Actors, he said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” After Knight asked if that was true, the stylist added, “It’s very true!”

Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, fueled marriage rumors the next day when she reacted to Roach’s claims in a since-expired post to her Instagram Stories. She neither confirmed nor denied the claim, and instead shared a clip from Roach’s interview with Entertainment Tonight and writing, “The laugh.”