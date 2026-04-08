Zendaya stuns in backless satin gown at ‘Euphoria’ season 3 premiere

Zendaya once again proved her fashion dominance as she stepped onto the red carpet for the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles, turning heads with an effortlessly elegant look.

The actress and producer opted for a rich, dark-chocolate satin halter gown by Ashi Studio, featuring a striking backless design. Keeping the focus on the dress, she styled her hair in a sleek updo and chose minimal accessories, pairing the look with matching satin heels and diamond-studded hoop earrings.

Her understated yet sophisticated appearance highlighted her signature approach to red carpet style, where simplicity meets impact.

Beyond the fashion moment, Zendaya is set to reprise her critically acclaimed role as Rue Bennett in the highly anticipated new season of HBO’s Euphoria. The upcoming chapter follows the emotional events of Season 2, which saw Rue confront her struggles with addiction.

Zendaya has previously shared her desire to explore Rue’s journey toward sobriety, hinting at a more reflective and grounded storyline ahead. She has also suggested that Season 3 may mark the end of the series, teasing that “closure is coming” for both the character and the audience.