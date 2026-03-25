Zendaya stuns in bridal outfit for promotion amid relationship rumors

Zendaya has been appearing in bridal themed outfit for the promotion of her wedding-themed film The Drama, amid rumours of a relationship with Tom Holland.

Zendaya has been leaning into a bridal theme while promoting her highly anticipated wedding-themed film, The Drama, amid ongoing rumours surrounding her relationship with Tom Holland.

On Tuesday, March 24, the 29-year-old actress made a stylish appearance in another all-white ensemble at the Paris red carpet premiere of her upcoming project, where she was joined by her co-star Robert Pattinson.

For the dazzling event, Zendaya wore “something new,” designed by French-Belgian creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, as revealed through Instagram Stories posted by her longtime stylist and friend, Law Roach.

Her tailored, floor-length gown featured long sleeves, a dramatic black bow flowing into a train, and a backless cut. To elevate the look, the Euphoria star accessorised with a layered silver necklace and three diamond rings, including one worn on her ring finger. Roach first hinted at the bridal theme a week earlier, revealing on social media that Zendaya wore “something old” to the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama.

On March 17, the Disney alum re-wore a silky Vivienne Westwood gown that she previously sported at the 2015 Academy Awards.