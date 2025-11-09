Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney no longer on good terms

It has been reported that Zendaya, who recently got engaged to Tom Holland, and her co-star Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria are no longer on the same terms.

Given the fact that despite sharing a screen, both actresses won’t be spotted together at promotional events and on the red carpet.

According to the Daily Mail, Zendaya and Sydney are in a bitter rivalry and are reluctant to stand near each other at events.

In fact, Sydney Sweeney’s team has tried to prove they are on good terms, but the 29-year-old star reportedly declined the new season of the HBO series.

There are rumors that the Dune series star Zendaya turned down the opportunity because of disagreement with the 28-year-old’s current American Eagle ad.

The Hollywood celebrity refused to issue an apology for claiming to have the nicest jeans, despite receiving intense criticism for allegedly being labelled racist.

After describing how genes are handed down from parents to offspring and their role in defining features, the actress became the face of the viral denim campaign in July that proclaimed her to have “great jeans.”

It has been fascinating to observe that fans all over the world responded to this, but President Donald Trump’s was the most startling. He put her up against Taylor Swift and thanked her for the effort.

However, the development followed the public revelation that she was a Republican voter.

The two Hollywood actors’ salaries differ significantly, as was previously disclosed. According to reports, Zendaya received “$500,000 for each episode” of the series.

In contrast, the lead from Anyone But You, meanwhile, earned over “$350,000 for 13 episodes.” It should be mentioned that their recent conflict has nothing to do with their salary.