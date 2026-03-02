Zendaya, Tom Holland appears at 2026 Producers Guild Awards

Zendaya made her latest appearance at 2026 Producers Guild Awards (PGA Awards).

Actress Zendaya lift up the ceremony with a humorous impersonation of Hollywood producer Amy Pascal. S. He performed the playful tribute alongside her fiancé, actor Tom Holland, in a video shared during the event.

The candid clip gone viral on social media, with fans praising the duo’s playful tribute to one of the film industry’s most influential producers.

The video featured showed the annual event where Pascal received the David O. Selznick Achievement Award features Zendaya adopting an exaggerated cadence and expressive delivery reminiscent of Pascal’s public speaking style, complete with dramatic gestures and comedic timing.

Tom Holland stoods by her side, both supported the bit and adding to its charm as one of Hollywood’s most watched couples.

Pascal, a longtime producer behind major hits including several in the Spider-Man franchise starring both Zendaya and Holland was being honored for her remarkable career in film production when the personalized skit was introduced. The tribute underscores her impact on the industry and her close collaborative history with the Spider-Man stars.

Fans quickly reacted on social media to praise Zendaya’s comedic performance, noting how the lighthearted impersonation brought humor to the awards ceremony.