Zendaya & Tom Holland kick off 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' promotions

Zendaya and Tom Holland kicked off worldwide promotion for Spider-Man: A New Beginning with the first joint red carpet appearance together since 2021 at a photocall in Madrid, on Monday up there with more on their marriage rumors.

Loved-Up in Madrid: First Red Carpet Since ‘No Way Home’

The pair, who officially announced their relationship in 2021, attended the Madrid event together to launch the worldwide press tour for the film. At one point, while standing next to Zendaya, Holland 30 was caught holding her hand as they looked into each other’s eyes. His arm was also around her waist in some shots.

The last time the couple appeared publicly together on the red carpet was for Spiderman: No Way Home in 2021, and since then, there haven’t been many appearances together. Hollandhas said to Men’s Health that he will steer clear of Zendaya’s press days because “it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us”.

Fashion & Marriage Buzz

Our favorite was Zendaya in a strapless black Christian Cowan Bride’s Gown, with a high slit and fringe, black pumps and her hair short and slicked back. We did notice she chose to wear a gold band in place of the reported five-carat engagement ring. Holland was dashing in a black suit with a red collared shirt, Spider-Man style.

Speculation of marriage began in 2026 after Zendaya was photographed with a gold band on her finger. In March, her stylist Law Roach told Access Hollywood at the SAG Awards; “The wedding took place already. You missed it. It is very real.” In April, Zendaya said she did not want to “confirm or deny” the allegations in order to “be able to have things for and for him” and to “preserve things” and “maintain joy.” Holland has not spoken about the rumors and has been photographed without a ring.

About ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Release Date The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will hit the theaters on July 31, 2026. Leading this film is Zendaya as MJ and Andrew Holland as Peter Parker, and is also joined by Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink.

On promoting the film, Zendaya expressed: “Tom is so talented, and he’s so great. And he cares so much. I think people will not be disappointed”. During interviews, Holland explained that the actors’ camaraderie “helps both of us a lot” when doing “intense shoots”.

2026: A Big Year for the Couple

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has lighter 2026 schedules than Spider-Man. Both are set to have busy 2026 months as they also co-star in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, also scheduled for 2026. The date for Zendaya’s film The Drama with Robert Pattinson will release on 3 rd April 2026.