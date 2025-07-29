Zendaya, Tom Holland’s marriage plans revealed!

Six months into their surprise engagement, Hollywood sweethearts Tom Holland and Zendaya are not rushing to get married anytime soon, and are far from the entire planning process for their big day.

Celebrity stylist, Law Roach, who works with Hollywood’s darling Zendaya, has spilt the tea on her wedding planning process with fiancé Tom Holland, revealing that it has not even started yet.

Roach, who has previously vowed not to let out any details regarding ‘super private’ Zendaya’s wedding look, shared the surprising update during his recent red carpet appearance in Los Angeles. “Zendaya is working on so many movies. She’s now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she’s away doing that,” he told a foreign publication. “It’s so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time.”

While the renowned stylist refrained from sharing anything about when the ‘Euphoria’ star will walk down the aisle, he did share his excitement for her nuptials with the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor, whenever that happens. “I’m really excited because I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time,” he gushed. “The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it’s really beautiful.”

Notably, Zendaya, 28, who first met Tom Holland, 29, on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2015, and started dating him a couple of years later, went Instagram official with their romance in 2021.

She sparked engagement rumours earlier this year when she flashed a dazzling diamond ring from Jessica McCormack on her left ring finger while walking the Golden Globes red carpet in January, before an insider confirmed that Holland popped the question to his lady love during the holiday season.

