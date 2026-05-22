Zendaya, Tom Holland to expand their family soon

Zendaya and Tom Holland expanded their household after welcoming a new dog, adding another pet to their growing family.

On May 21, in an interview, Zendaya revealed that she and Holland recently adopted a pocket bully, bringing their total number of dogs to three. She acknowledged the decision was not necessarily practical, but said it was made for emotional reasons.

In an interview with Elle, she noted, “Logistically, it wasn’t probably the smartest idea, but emotionally, it was. He’s a wonderful addition to our family.”

She added that she was drawn to the animal immediately after seeing it. “I saw his little face and I was like, ‘I can’t leave you behind.’” Zendaya has previously spoken about her attachment to her pets, including her dog Noon, and the level of care she gives to her animals.

“I’d say quintessential Hollywood s–t is probably how I am with my dog,” she said in February. “They get their fancy meals with the vitamin supplements. It sounds very ridiculous when I talk about it, but I love my child.”

She added, “That’s probably the most ridiculous Hollywood thing about me, how my dog be living.” Tom Holland also has a long history of pet ownership, previously sharing details about his dog Tessa, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. In 2017 he said, “I love her, she is an angel,” describing her as “the sweetest, most angelic thing you’ll ever meet.”