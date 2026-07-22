Zendaya, Tom Holland turn heads at Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere

Newlyweds Zendaya and Tom Holland made a spectacular appearance in Mexico City to attend the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Coordinating in black attire, the couple exuded happiness on the red carpet while sharing details of their relationship.

The Euphoria actress wore a stunning black lace dress for the occasion, with her bangs framing her face and her hair pulled back in a high updo. Meanwhile, Holland looked extraordinarily sharp in a chic black suit, white shirt, and black tie.

“Husband and wife,” one admirer gushed on Bustle’s Instagram post featuring photos of the couple at the premiere. “These two are sooooo precious!!!” another fan wrote, while a third commented, “The same reaction on 3. I love them.”

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Zendaya and Tom Holland first met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. The duo soon became close friends, which sparked romance rumors. However, for years, both insisted they were just good friends and denied reports that they were dating.

The couple’s relationship was officially revealed in July 2021, when they were spotted kissing inside a car in Los Angeles. More than three years later, in late 2024, the Odyssey stars allegedly got engaged in secret, according to several reports.

Holland later confirmed their marriage in an interview with Esquire UK, after the actress’s stylist, Law Roach, hinted that the couple had already tied the knot in early 2026.