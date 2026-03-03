Zendaya, Tom Holland wedding photo turns out fake

Zendaya and Tom Holland have sent fans into a frenzy following rumors of a covert marriage. Speculation intensified after her longtime stylist, Law Roach, suggested during a recent interview at the 2026 Actor Awards that the couple had already tied the knot.

The online community continues to debate the couple’s status, despite their confirmed engagement earlier this year. A photo allegedly showing their wedding day—featuring Tom in a tuxedo and the Euphoria star in a gown—quickly went viral. While many admirers viewed the image as confirmation, it is important to note that the photo appears to be AI-generated and has no basis in reality.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, fans worldwide remain convinced of the union. Claire Stoermer, Zendaya’s mother, recently addressed the circulating claims on social media. She reposted a clip of Law Roach’s interview to her Instagram Story, adding a laughing emoji and the cryptic caption, “The laugh.”

This wave of speculation follows separate, unconfirmed rumors that the Hollywood A-listers are expecting their first child. As of now, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has officially commented on the marriage or pregnancy claims.

