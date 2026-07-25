Zendaya, Tom Holland's sweet “soulmate moment” during interview wins hearts

In addition to being one of the most popular movie couples, Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most well-known duos in real life, a dynamic fans have witnessed numerous times during their promotional tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Besides referring to them as an influential couple and two talented individuals, an interviewer recently told the duo during a conversation that they were her favorite “co-workers.”

The two of them said “thank you” and held hands as she complimented their ability to collaborate so effectively over the years.

Social media users raved over their bond as soon as the moment gained traction on the internet.

them immediately holding hands after what the interviewer said i’m actually SICK pic.twitter.com/Dho5haHuBS — francesca ✶࿐ (@hllandayalali) July 25, 2026

As fans flocked to the comment section, one wrote, “Them immediately holding hands after what the interviewer said—I’m actually SICK.” Another commented, “The way they said thank you at the same time is so cute,” while a third added, “They are never, ever breaking up… right? Tell me I’m right.”

More people chimed in: “Omg, Zendaya is so in love,” and “The way they default to touching hands for comfort during interviews… my heart literally melted.” Someone else exclaimed, “I love them so much I could puke.”