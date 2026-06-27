Zendaya votes against Tom Holland

Tom Holland’s unexpected appearance at a Spider-Man look-alike competition on the Llanos YouTube channel did not go quite as planned. Hiding among competitors who were being tested on their strength, agility, reflexes, and acting skills, he watched as the jury evaluated the performances. The twist was that Zendaya, who sat on the jury, ended up selecting a different Spider-Man as the winner. The outcome, which offers a peek at the couple’s on-screen chemistry spilling into a highly online competition, plays like an inside joke made public.

Occasionally, a bit of Spider-Man fandom leaves the screen and transforms into something resembling a neighborhood block party. That is exactly what happened when Tom Holland—who has played Spider-Man for the majority of his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—discreetly entered a look-alike contest already crowded with contestants familiar with every landing, posture, and joke.

The twist was flawless and straightforward: he did not appear as himself. Unaware that the ‘real’ Spider-Man was facing the same scrutiny as everyone else, he blended in, suited up, and let the crowd do what crowds do: compare, criticize, and applaud.

The entire event was broadcast on the Llanos YouTube channel, which boasts over 16 million subscribers. Instead of a fast-consumption parade, the video depicts being Spider-Man as a career with strict requirements—agility, strength, reflexes, and performance skills—rather than just a mask that fits.

Participants completed tasks designed to highlight those qualities, the kind that reward individuals who have honed their flips in backyards and basements. Because he was still undercover, Holland had to audition for a role he already headlines and compete under the exact same conditions. The moment that turned the competition into a scene straight out of a movie then arrived. Holland’s co-star and real-life partner, Zendaya, joined the judging panel. The atmosphere instantly shifted, as the decision would now be made by someone who knows Spider-Man intimately both on and off the set.

Deep into the video, Holland continued to wear the mask. When he eventually unmasked, the responses ranged from absolute shock to gleeful disbelief. Nevertheless, the judges remained focused on the performances taking place in front of them, rather than the celebrity hiding behind the mask.

Even after Holland’s identity was revealed, Zendaya and the other judges chose a different competitor as the winner. It was the kind of justice that makes the entire farce worthwhile—clean, humorous, and fair.

With the ‘official’ version of this pair set to reappear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this event served as a fun reminder that even franchise stars love to be put to the test by their fans.