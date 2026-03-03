Zendaya's mom unveils the truth behind the viral wedding confession

Zendaya’s mom released her statement for the first time after stylist, Law Roach’s claim.

In the recent Instagram post, Zendaya’s mother Claire Stoermer, calmly responded to the claim by cheekly responding through her post. She reposted the response by reacting with a laughing emoji and wrote, “The laugh….”

At the annual award show, Law said to Hollywood Access that the pair’s “wedding has already happened.” “You missed it,” he teased at the time. When the reporter inquired to confirm the news, Law responded by saying, “It’s very true.”

However, Zendaya and Tom had not made any official confirmation yet and the actress’s mom’s reaction seemingly hints that it was a joke.

For those unversed, the couple first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and were speculated to be engaged at last year’s Golden Globes when Zendaya wore a diamond on the ring finger. Later that day, TMZ confirmed their engagement.

Tom seemingly confirmed his engagement to Zendaya in September when a reporter referred to her as his “girlfriend,” prompting the Spider-Man star to update their relationship status publicly, that Zendaya was his “fiancée.”