Zendaya’s Rue dies in heartbreaking ‘Euphoria’ season 3 finale

Fans of HBO’s Euphoria were left stunned after the show’s Season 3 finale delivered one of its most dramatic twists yet, killing off its central character, Rue Bennett, played by none other than Zendaya.

The episode – which aired on May 31 – saw drug kingpin Alamo, played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, discover that Rue had been working undercover against him. In retaliation, he allegedly gave her painkillers laced with fentanyl, leading to a fatal overdose midway through the episode.

Rue’s death marked a major turning point in the finale. Ali, played by Colman Domingo, later discovered her lifeless body on his couch, setting the stage for a revenge-driven second half of the episode. The finale concluded at the farm where Rue spent time earlier in the season, with Ali honoring her memory during a solemn dinner-table prayer.

The shocking development comes amid growing speculation that Season 3 could serve as the final chapter of the acclaimed HBO drama. During an appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show in April, Zendaya hinted that the series was nearing its end.

“I think so, yeah. That closure is coming,” the actress said when asked whether the show would conclude after its third season.

Rue was not the only major character to meet a tragic end this season. Nate Jacobs, portrayed by Jacob Elordi, also suffered a grim fate after reportedly dying from a rattlesnake bite while trapped in a box underground.

With multiple fan-favorite characters gone and no confirmed plans for another season, the finale appears to bring Euphoria to an emotional and explosive close.

Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.