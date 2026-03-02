Zendaya’s stylist announces her secret wedding to Tom Holland at Actor Awards 2026

Rumors are swirling that Zendaya and Tom Holland may have quietly tied the knot, with speculation intensifying following a surprising claim made during the SAG Awards 2026 red carpet.

Marriage buzz first gained traction after the Dune star was recently photographed wearing a simple gold band on her left ring finger, replacing the diamond ring that had previously sparked engagement rumors.

The sighting prompted fan theories that the famously private couple could have already wed away from the spotlight.

Now, while speaking to Access Hollywood on Sunday, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach suggested the couple had already said “I do.”

“The wedding has already happened,” he said. “You missed it. It’s very true.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya initially fueled engagement chatter at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards when the Euphoria actress appeared on the red carpet wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Reports later indicated Holland proposed between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in 2024 after years of discussions about marriage.

The power couple – who have shared screen in Spiderman films – first sparked romance rumors in 2017 but did not publicly confirm their relationship until 2021. Over the years, they have kept much of their personal life out of the spotlight.