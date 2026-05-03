Zendaya's Tiny Tribute: A Glimpse into Her Love for Tom Holland

Zendaya stole the spotlight with a subtle yet meaningful tribute to her partner, Tom Holland, at the BERO Padel Classic event in Los Angeles.

The actress wore a stunning vintage blue-and-white dress by French designer Madame Gres, featuring delicate shoulder ties and a plunging neckline.

But it was the tiny “T” tattoo on her side that caught everyone’s attention, widely believed to be a nod to Tom Holland.

The matching tattoo rumor gained traction as Tom Holland reportedly sports a corresponding “Z” tattoo.

This isn’t the first time Zendaya has hinted at her relationship with Tom; she’s been quietly embracing bridal-coded dressing since their rumored engagement in late 2024.

Zendaya’s appearance at the BERO Padel Classic was a stylish affair, with her outfit complemented by a mini yellow Capucines bag from Louis Vuitton and diamond studs.

Tom Holland, the event’s host, wore head-to-toe BERO merchandise, promoting his non-alcoholic brand.

About Zendaya

Zendaya is making waves in Hollywood with her impressive acting skills and versatility. Born on September 1, 1996, she’s already achieved so much at just 29 years old. Her breakthrough role was as Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria, earning her two Emmy Awards.

Career Highlights:

Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya is reprising her role as Rue, exploring themes of addiction and recovery.

The Drama: She stars alongside Robert Pattinson in this romantic drama, showcasing her range.

The Odyssey: Zendaya plays Athena in Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s classic.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: She reunites with Tom Holland in the MCU franchise.

Dune: Part Three: Zendaya continues as Chani, exploring the sci-fi saga.

Personal Life:

Zendaya is engaged to Tom Holland, and they’re taking their time with wedding plans. She’s known for her fashion sense and has collaborated with top designers.