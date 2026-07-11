ZERO FEE schools started in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the Nawaz Sharif Centers of Eminence, a network of zero-fee public schools aimed at providing high-quality education to students across the province.

Chairing a meeting to review the project’s progress, the chief minister was informed that more than 71,000 students have applied for admission to 65 Nawaz Sharif Centers of Eminence, reflecting strong public interest in the initiative.

Officials briefed the meeting that the schools are being established in line with international education standards and will offer modern classrooms, advanced science laboratories, STEM facilities, digital learning resources, sports infrastructure, and innovative learning spaces.

Each classroom will accommodate 30 students and be staffed by qualified teachers to ensure quality education.

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The briefing stated that education at the schools will be free of charge for students from underprivileged families. Children whose parents earn up to Rs200,000 per month will also be exempt from paying tuition fees.

A 10 percent quota has been reserved for students whose families can afford to pay full fees.

Speaking at the meeting, Maryam Nawaz described the project as an “educational revolution” in Punjab, saying the overwhelming response to admissions demonstrated renewed public confidence in government schools.

“I was pleased to see the large number of students appearing for admission tests at public schools,” she said.

The chief minister also expressed her government’s intention to establish Nawaz Sharif Centers of Eminence in every division, district, and tehsil of Punjab.

The provincial government plans to establish 300 Centers of Eminence across Punjab under the initiative.

The schools will offer admissions in Pre-Kindergarten (3.5 years), Kindergarten (4.5 years), and Grade 1 (5.5 years), with admissions based on age, school readiness, and merit. Officials said the initiative aims to set a new benchmark for excellence in public education by providing world-class learning facilities to students regardless of their financial background.