Hania Aamir has found support from fellow actor Zhalay Sarhadi after a resurfaced video from 2018 sparked fresh online debate about her appearance.

The throwback clip, showing Hania walking alongside her then-boyfriend and singer Asim Azhar, recently went viral on social media. While many users praised the actress for her youthful and innocent look in the old footage, others speculated that she had undergone cosmetic procedures, claiming she looked different today.

As the discussion gained traction, Zhalay Sarhadi stepped into the comments section to defend Hania and call out online trolling.

Addressing critics, Zhalay wrote, “She was younger. Face changes. It happens to everyone. It’s also very naive to think that actors and actresses, whose face and image is their bread and butter, would not opt for treatments.”

She went on to criticize those targeting celebrities over their appearance, saying, “Trolls only want their two minutes of fame by being negative about something that does not concern them. Itnay burray lagtay hain to mat dekho bhai! No one is forcing you.”

Encouraging people to focus on self-improvement rather than online negativity, she added, “Put your energy into building yourself rather than trying to bring others down.”

Hania Aamir, one of Pakistan’s most popular actresses, has frequently been the subject of online scrutiny over her looks and personal life. Despite the recurring criticism, she has continued to enjoy immense popularity, with a strong fan base and a string of successful television dramas and films to her credit.