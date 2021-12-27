Zhalay Sarhadi’s latest Instagram reel goes viral

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi recently shared some funny Tiktok videos on her Instagram account, that have gone viral within a few hours.

The actor, who has been quite active on her social media accounts, with thousands of followers, often shares her aesthetic pictures and entertaining Tiktok videos for her fans.

Recently, she shared some more of her Tiktok content on the photo and video sharing site that is being well received by her fans and has gained several likes and complimenting comments.

Her recent video sees ‘Rang Laaga’ actor mimicking a comic script with hilarious expressions, that she captioned with “Urdu zabaan say waaqfiat!!!”.

In another Tiktok video that she posted, Sarhadi is seen mimicking one of the iconic comic scripts of Moin Akhtar and Anwar Maqsood.

Zhalay also shared some pictures of her on the past weekend wearing a wide smile, as she sat along a beautiful Christmas tree. She captioned her elated post with “Happiness is a privilege, own it and rejoice ❤️😘”.

Her TikTok videos are well-liked by her followers, and they eagerly wait for her to upload fresh content. They always manage to shower love and praises for the talented actor in comments sections of her entertaining videos.

She has worked in several hit projects including ‘Rang Laaga’ and a film called ‘Jalaibee’. Apart from her acting, the pretty actor is often compared to Bollywood actor, Priyanka Chopra for her looks.

