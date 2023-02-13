Zia Mohyeddin passes away at 91

KARACHI: Eminent actor, director and TV host Zia Mohyeddin passed away at the age of 91 on Monday.

Zia Mohyeddin enjoyed legendary status in Pakistan for his services in theatre and literary recitations.

The family sources said Zia Mohyeddin was admitted to the hospital due to illness, where he breathed his last.

The funeral prayers for Zia Mohyeddin will be offered in Karachi’s Defence Phase 4 after Zuhur today.

Born on June 20, 1931 in Faisalabad, Zia Mohyeddin spent his early life in Kasur and Lahore. He was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London from 1953 to 1956.

After stage roles in Long Day’s Journey into Night and Julius Caesar, he made his West End debut in A Passage to India from 20 April to 3 December 1960 at the Comedy Theatre, running for 302 performances.

He made his film debut in Lawrence of Arabia (1962), playing the role of Tafas (the Arab guide who is shot by Omar Sharif for drinking water from the wrong well). He then made numerous TV and film appearances. As an actor, he worked for nearly 47 years in the United Kingdom.

Zia Mohyeddin was awarded Hilal Imtiaz in 2012.

