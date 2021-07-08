Ruet-e-Hilal huddle sits July 10 for Zilhaj moon sighting

KARACHI: As the Eid al-Adha approaches and is expected to fall on either July 20th or 21st, the central Ruet e Hilal committee is all set to meet on July 10 (i.e. 29th of Ziquad) for Zilhaj moon-sighting, ARY News reported Thursday.

The committee comprising officials from the Met department, Suparco, Navy and religious affiars ministry will meet on Saturday with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad as its chair.

On the same day, the sessions of zonal ruet-e-hilal committees will take place in their respective regions.

Separately, it may be noted that late last month, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted there is be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.