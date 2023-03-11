Zille Shah death: Alleged audio of Maryam Nawaz surfaces

LAHORE: An audio recording, purportedly that of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on PTI activist Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah’s death, has emerged, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the alleged clip, the person believed to be PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz could be heard speaking with another PML-N leader and telling her that she felt sorrow over the death of PTI worker, however, suggesting to portray his death as a road accident.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry alleged that Maryam Nawaz had chalked out a strategy for covering up the incident two days before today’s presser by CM Naqvi and Punjab IG.

مریم نواز کی مبینہ آڈیو سامنے آگئی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/g5yQPiopnF — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 11, 2023

The audio clip surfaced hours after Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that PTI worker Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah died in a road accident in Lahore.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Punjab IGP Usman Anwar, interim Punjab CM said that Zille Shah was hit by a vehicle which led to his death. He said that four people — who brought Ali to the hospital in a 4×4 vehicle — have been arrested and will be presented before a court.

The chief minister commended Punjab police for their efforts in tracing the suspects. He denied the involvement of his administration in the incident.

“I will not surrender. I will prefer going home but will not give in,” the CM told journalists and advised PTI to refrain from levelling baseless allegations on Punjab govt.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab IGP Anwar said that the vehicle, in which the deceased worker was brought to the hospital, belongs to PTI’s central Punjab wing leader Raja Shakeel.

Comments