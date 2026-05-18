Zoë Kravitz was spotted supporting fiancé Harry Styles during the opening night of his Together, Together tour in Amsterdam on Saturday, May 16.

The actress was seen dancing and clapping from the VIP section at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena alongside Styles’ longtime friend, James Corden, in videos shared widely on social media.

Kravitz, 37, kept a low profile in an all-black outfit featuring a long coat, sunglasses and a baseball cap as she enjoyed the concert from the crowd. Fans quickly took notice of her appearance, with many praising the couple’s public show of support.

The concert also sparked speculation online after a woman’s voice was heard during the intro to Styles’ opening performance of “Golden,” saying, “Harry, are you coming out tonight?”

While some fans believe the voice belongs to Kravitz, others suggested it may have been Styles’ friend Carla, who inspired the final track on his album, “Carla’s Song.”

The appearance comes weeks after reports surfaced that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged. Rumors intensified after the actress was photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Jewelry expert Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds previously noted that the ring appeared similar in style to the one Kravitz wore during her former engagement to Channing Tatum, though with a softer shape.

Styles and Kravitz were first linked in August 2025 when they were spotted walking arm in arm in Rome.