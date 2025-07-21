web analytics
Zoe Kravitz dating Austin Butler after Channing Tatum split?

The relationship status of Hollywood diva Zoe Kravitz and heartthrob Austin Butler has finally been addressed, after the celebrities sparked dating buzz earlier this month.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

For the unversed, actors Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz, who are both single at the moment, after splitting from Kaia Gerber and Channing Tatum last year, kindled dating rumours earlier this month, after they were spotted enjoying an immersive theatre, ‘Viola’s Room’, together in New York City.

However, the truth behind their buzzing romance has now been laid bare by a source close to the Hollywood stars.

According to the details spilt by the insider, the two are set to share the screen and are currently filming for their upcoming movie by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, titled ‘Caught Stealing’.

“Austin and Zoë are just friends, not dating like some are implying,” the tipster assured.

“It’s not true that they showed up and left the place as a duo … Darren went and left with them, definitely not a date,” the person explained.

Previously, the ‘Batman’ actor and ex-wife of Karl Glusman, who called off her engagement with Channing Tatum last October, also sparked dating buzz with fellow actor Noah Centineo earlier this year.

Read more Zoe Kravitz news here

