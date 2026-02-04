Zoë Kravitz plans to join Harry Styles during his upcoming tour

Zoë Kravitz is reportedly planning to spend time on the road with Harry Styles as the couple navigates their increasingly busy schedules this year amid blooming romance.

According to sources, Kravitz, 37, may join Styles, 32, on select stops of his upcoming Together, Together global residency tour when her work commitments allow.

The singer is preparing for an ambitious run of live performances in support of his forthcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

“They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up. When it makes sense, she may join him on tour,” an insider told PEOPLE.

Despite their packed calendars, those close to the couple say the relationship remains strong. Meanwhile, another source added that the pair are serious about making time for one another and have found a rhythm that works for them.

“They seem very focused on prioritizing time together,” the source shared. “They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy.”

Styles announced his Together, Together tour earlier this year, describing it as a residency-style experience that will see him spending extended time in multiple cities around the world. Kravitz, meanwhile, continues to focus on her acting career and is set to star in the upcoming film How to Rob a Bank.

The couple was first linked last August after being spotted walking arm-in-arm in Rome. Since then, they have been seen together several times in cities including London and New York, often keeping a low profile while stepping out together.

